Ethics opinion further complicates a 2019 campaign for Alison Lundergan Grimes

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes during a special meeting of the State Board of Elections Tuesday at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. Executive director of the State Board of Elections Jared Dearing accused Secretary of State Grimes of abusing her power by of ordering staff to ignore requirements of a settlement the elections board made with the U.S. Department of Justice to clean up the state’s election rolls, gaining improper access to the state’s voter registration database, gaining improper access to information about poll workers, and creating a hostile work environment. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com