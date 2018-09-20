Live Updates: Public pension case goes to Kentucky Supreme Court

After more than a year of political and legal debate that prompted teachers and state workers to swarm the Kentucky Capitol in protest, the Kentucky Supreme Court Thursday morning hears arguments on the state’s controversial new public pension law.

The 10 a.m. hearing in the Supreme Court chamber on the second floor of the Capitol by seven justices will pit Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear against Steve Pitt, the general counsel for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, as they argue the constitutionality of the law.

All eyes will be on the questions the seven judges ask as they probe Beshear and Bevin’s attorneys. Both have laid out their argument to a lower court and in the pre-trial briefs submitted to the Supreme Court.

In addition to impacting the retirement benefits of teachers and public employees, the case is expected to have political consequences. Both Beshear and Bevin have said they will be candidates in next year’s race for governor.

For the second time in its history, Kentucky’s highest court is partnering with the Kentucky Educational Television network to provide a statewide televised broadcast of one of its hearings.

The first occurred in 1989, when the court ruled that Kentucky ‘s public education system was unconstitutional. That ruling led to the landmark Kentucky Education Reform act the following year.

The chamber seats only 140 spectators. The doors opened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and seats were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bevin signed into law last April the bill — Senate Bill 151 — that made changes to Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems. He said the bill prevents the pension systems from falling further in debt, but does not do enough to erase their $40 billion unfunded liability.

Bevin mentioned in mid-2017 that he wanted a special legislative session to reform the state’s pension system. He raised the ire of teachers statewide last fall when he proposed a pension overhaul that included deep cuts in benefits for retired, existing and future public employees.

The bill lawmakers eventually approved spared retired teachers and made only one major change for existing teachers.

The final bill, which was substituted on another measure dealing with waste water, placed teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2019, in a hybrid cash-balance plan, which is similar to a 401(k), rather than a traditional defined benefits pension and required them to work longer before becoming eligible for retirement.

It also required Kentucky Retirement Systems employees hired between 2003 and 2008 to pay 1 percent more of their pay for health care in retirement.

Many school districts around the state shut down on March 30 as teachers held “sick-outs,” and thousands of teachers stormed the Capitol April 2, chanting “Remember in November.” All 100 House seats and 19 of the 38 Senate seats are up for grabs this fall.





Bevin, who likes to point out that he provided more money for teachers’ retirement benefits in his budget than any other governor, angered teachers even more when he suggested their absence in the class rooms that day left children home alone and vulnerable to sexual predators. He later apologized to those he said he hurt.

The day after Bevin signed the pension bill into law, Beshear, along with the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, filed suit against it in Franklin Circuit Court, saying it was unconstitutional.

Franklin Circuit Judge Philip Shephed ruled on June 20 that the legislature violated the Constitution in approving the law by not giving it the proper number of readings and not getting the support of a majority of all members in the House since it appropriated money.

Shepherd did not consider whether the law violates the state’s “inviolable contract” with teachers and other public workers. The inviolable contract includes various state laws that protect previously-promised worker benefits

Legal briefs in the case can be found at courts.ky.gov.

A ruling by the Supreme Court in the case is not expected until after the Nov. 6 general elections.

