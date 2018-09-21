Despite allegations, Rand Paul maintains support for Kavanaugh

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul will not withdraw his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Bowling Green Republican said Thursday.

“I think there’s a very good chance that within a week or two that we’ll have a final vote actually and that he’ll be approved,” Paul told reporters at the Knicely Conference Center on Thursday evening.

With only about seven weeks left until the midterm elections – when some observers believe Republicans potentially could lose their Senate majority – the GOP is eager to swiftly confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee. But Kavanaugh’s nomination has been rocked since a California woman, professor Christine Blasey Ford, alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the Washington, D.C., area.

Paul is siding with the majority of Senate Republicans, who rejected the possibility of an FBI inquiry into Ford’s claims before a Senate hearing. Paul also scrutinized Blasey’s hesitation to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing that is currently scheduled for Monday; Ford said Thursday afternoon that it is impossible for her to appear Monday, but that she would be willing to testify later next week.

“I think we should be judged on the totality of our life … ,” Paul said of Kavanaugh, a judge on the D.C. Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. “He’s been married for 25 years, he’s a good husband, he’s a good father, he’s been a judge for 12 years. I think we shouldn’t discount that when someone comes forward with an accusation from 35 years ago.”

Paul’s remarks to the media came before a U.S. Service Information Fair that drew a crowd of high school students eager to join one of the five service academies.