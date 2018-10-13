Crowd lines up early for Barr and President Trump rally

Trump fans gather hours before rally at EKU. Event intended to boost Barr in tough race.

By Marcus Dorsey

mdorsey@herald-leader.com

October 13, 2018 12:32 PM

Crowds gathered early at Alumni Coliseum on Eastern Kentucky University’s Richmond campus, hours before President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally on behalf of Congressman Andy Barr.

Republican Barr is in a tough and close re-election battle with Democrat Amy McGrath.

Police warned that traffic backups were possible starting early Saturday as fans made their way to and through Richmond to the arena, which seats about 6,500 for games and 8,000 for other events. The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Some EKU faculty objected to the president’s political appearance at the publicly supported regional university.

The rally Saturday follows former Vice President Joe Biden’s appearance in Kentucky Friday in support of McGrath.

