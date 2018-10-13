Trump fans gather hours before rally at EKU. Event intended to boost Barr in tough race.

Crowds gathered early at Alumni Coliseum on Eastern Kentucky University’s Richmond campus, hours before President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally on behalf of Congressman Andy Barr.
Republican Barr is in a tough and close re-election battle with Democrat Amy McGrath.
Police warned that traffic backups were possible starting early Saturday as fans made their way to and through Richmond to the arena, which seats about 6,500 for games and 8,000 for other events. The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Some EKU faculty objected to the president’s political appearance at the publicly supported regional university.
The rally Saturday follows former Vice President Joe Biden’s appearance in Kentucky Friday in support of McGrath.
Here’s everything you need to know and all of our coverage.
- What can you take to the Trump Richmond rally? How bad will traffic be? Here are some answers.
- ‘Our basic American values are under assault,’ Biden tells KY voters at McGrath rally
- Former VP Joe Biden on McGrath: ‘This election is bigger than politics’
- EKU releases contract with Trump. Here’s what his campaign is paying for KY rally.
- Why the Kentucky county Trump is visiting will likely decide Barr vs. McGrath race
Comments