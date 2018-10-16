Amy McGrath triples Andy Barr’s fundraising in the last quarter

Democratic challenger Amy McGrath has raised more money than incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Barr throughout their campaign for Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District seat.
McGrath pulled in a whopping $3.65 million in the third fundraising quarter, which spans from July to September, boosting her total to $6.69 million, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Barr brought in $1.22 million during the third quarter, raising his campaign total to $4.4 million.
The toss-up race is one of the most-watched in the country, as it could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November.
McGrath has been aided by national enthusiasm among Democrats as they’ve focused their attention on winning control of Congress to put a check on President Donald Trump.
McGrath and Barr have already spent much of their campaign money. Barr has spent $3,659,185 over the course of the campaign, a burn rate of 83 percent, while McGrath has spent $4,939,920 for a burn rate of 73 percent.
Neither candidate will have to worry about money in the home stretch of the campaign. McGrath still has $1.75 million on hand and Barr still has $1.29 million.
