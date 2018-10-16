Democrats file complaint after Bevin uses state Twitter account to campaign for Barr

The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, alleging he violated state law by using his official government Twitter account, which is financed by taxpayers, to campaign for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.
In the complaint filed with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, the party referenced a tweet Bevin posted at 7:59 p.m. Saturday while at a rally at Eastern Kentucky University with President Donald Trump.
“Here at @eku with a packed house of men, women and children who love our @POTUS , @realDonaldTrump and are supporting @RepAndyBarr on November 6 ... #WeAREKY,” Bevin said on Twitter.
Bevin, a Republican, did not immediately respond to the complaint. Katie Gabhart, executive director of the ethics commission, was not available for comment.
A news release from the Democratic Party said Bevin’s tweet was deleted Monday afternoon after being widely criticized. The party said “the most notable rebuke” came Sunday evening from Amy McGrath, Barr’s Democratic opponent in Central Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District race.
She had tweeted: “@GovMattBevin, I don’t mean to interrupt while you act so tough by throwing live grenades in the air and declaring you ‘won’t stand for the way things have always been done,’ but you might want to remember these things called ethics laws when it comes to using your official Twitter account to promote the re-election of Congressman Barr on Nov. 6.”
The party noted that state law prohibits public servants from using their “official position to secure or create privileges, exemptions, advantages or treatment for himself or others in derogation of the public interest at large.” Another law prohibits the use of “state time, equipment, personnel, facilities, or other state resources for political campaign purposes.”
“Gov. Bevin is well-known for his flippant attitude about taxpayer resources, but this time he’s crossed the line,” said state Democratic Party Chairman Ben Self. “This is an improper use of government resources and a violation of the public trust. For the governor to break such a common sense rule and in such a flagrant manner is appalling. The ethics commission should hold Gov. Brown accountable.”
Comments