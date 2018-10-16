Bevin defends his explosives-fueled Facebook video. ‘Let the whiners whine.’

Gov. Matt Bevin posted a Facebook video launching explosives into the air, saying there is "no room in Kentucky for corruption, overburdensome red tape, pay-to-play politics and inside deals." He later responded with this video.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service