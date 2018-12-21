McConnell says he’s ‘particularly distressed’ over resignation of defense secretary

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said he is distressed over the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
Mattis, who has clashed with President Donald Trump throughout his two years in his position, resigned Thursday, Trump announced via Twitter. Mattis will leave at the end of February, Trump said. In his resignation letter, Mattis issued a rebuke of some of Trump’s policies and defended U.S. military alliances which Trump has targeted and threatened to abandon.
In a statement, McConnell called it ‘regrettable’ that Trump will now have to select a new secretary of defense.
“I believe it’s essential that the United States maintain and strengthen the post-World War II alliances that have been carefully built by leaders in both parties. We must also maintain a clear-eyed understanding of our friends and foes, and recognize that nations like Russia are among the latter.
“So I was sorry to learn that Secretary Mattis, who shares those clear principles, will soon depart the administration. But I am particularly distressed that he is resigning due to sharp differences with the president on these and other key aspects of America’s global leadership.”
“It is regrettable that the president must now choose a new secretary of defense. But I urge him to select a leader who shares Secretary Mattis’s understanding of these vital principles and his total commitment to America’s service members.”
The resignation by Mattis came a day after Trump’s sudden decision to withdraw troops from Syria. In his resignation letter, Mattis said he believed the time was right for him to step down so Trump could have a secretary of defense “whose views are better aligned” with the president’s.
Since the Nov. 6 midterm elections, Trump has removed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and pushed out chief of staff John Kelly from their positions. He has also accepted the resignation of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
McConnell released his statement, which some viewed as critical of the president, Thursday night a little more than 24 before a possible government shutdown if Trump and Congress do not agree on a spending bill. The current bill allocates $5.7 billion for a top Trump priority and was passed by the House Thursday night.
On Friday on Twitter, Trump urged McConnell to “fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything.”
