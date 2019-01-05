Louisville lawmaker says she won’t run for governor, cites burdens of cost and time

State Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville announced on Saturday that, after due consideration, she won’t enter the Democratic primary in this year’s race for governor.
Scott, elected last November to her second term in the Kentucky House, would have been the only woman and the only African-American to declare an intent so far to run for Frankfort’s top job.
In a Facebook post, Scott said she cannot afford the cost of running a statewide campaign or the time away from her daughter, who soon will start college.
“Unfortunately, there are still many barriers for working class folks and single moms like me to run for higher office,” Scott said. “I am going to continue working with my colleagues to get our bills at least heard in committee, particularly in an environment where none of the black people who are members of the House had any of our bills heard in the 2018 session.”
“Thank you to the thousands of good people across Kentucky and across our country who have showered me with tremendous support as I have contemplated running for governor,” she said. “It’s not often that a woman who grew up in the projects of Beecher Terrace in Louisville gets the chance to even be considered as a viable candidate for the highest office in the state — whatever ‘viable’ means.”
As of this week, the Democratic field for governor appeared to include Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins and former state Auditor Adam Edelen. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has publicly stated that he will run for re-election, although he has not filed the necessary paperwork or committed to keeping Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton on his ticket. Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Tompkinsville has expressed an interest in running for governor if Bevin backs out.
The filing deadline for candidates is Jan. 29.
