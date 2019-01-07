Politics & Government

Mitch McConnell ripped by famed actor during Golden Globes acceptance speech.

By Mike Stunson

January 07, 2019 07:45 AM

While accepting an award during Sunday’s Golden Globes, famed actor Christian Bale ripped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose team later struck back.

Bale was accepting his “Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy” award for portraying former Vice President Dick Cheney in the movie “Vice” when he sounded off at McConnell.

“Thank you to the geezer over there, Adam,” Bale said, calling attention to the director of “Vice”, Adam McCay. “He said, ‘I’ve got to find somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody. And he went, ‘Ah, it’s got to be Bale in it.’ Thank you, and for all the competition, I will be cornering the market on charisma-free ***holes.

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” the former Dark Knight actor quipped to a roar of applause. “That would be good.”

Bale later thanked Satan for giving him the inspiration to play the role of Cheney.

Soon after Bale’s speech, the @Team_Mitch Twitter account posted a video of a 2009 profanity-riddled tirade on the set of “Terminator Salvation.” In the tweet, McConnell’s account simply wrote, “#CharismaFree.”

