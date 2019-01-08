As Kentucky waits to see if Bevin will run again, another Republican enters the race

A Republican state legislator who has been in office less than a year announced Tuesday he will run for governor, ensuring Gov. Matt Bevin will have at least one challenger if he makes good on his pledge to seek re-election.
Rep. Robert Goforth, of Laurel County, said Bevin doesn’t deserve a second term.
“We need a governor who leads more than he lambasts,” Goforth said. “It’s time to put an end to Matt Benin’s corporate-first agenda.”
He said Bevin is arrogant and not really a Kentuckian.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I am not a New England transplant using the people of Kentucky to feed my ego or audition for another job,” Goforth said.
He said Lawrence County Attorney Mike Hogan will be his running mate for lieutenant governor.
Goforth and Hogan became the first GOP ticket to formally announce in this year’s race for governor.
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer said he would seek the GOP nomination for governor if Bevin does not run.
Three Democratic candidates have announced their candidacies and running mates — Attorney General Andy Beshear with educator Jacqueline Coleman, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins with former Jefferson County school board member Stephanie Horne, and former state Auditor Adam Edelen with Louisville developer Gill Holland
Goforth is a pharmacist and farmer, and also serves as the contact for a project to provide substance abuse prevention education in schools. He served in the U.S. Army, according to his state biography.
He won a special election in February 2018 to fill an unexpired term representing the 89th House District after Rep. Marie Rader resigned for health reasons.
The district includes all of Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison counties.
Goforth won a full two-year term in November, funding his three elections in 2018 with nearly $250,000 of his own money, according to campaign-finance reports.
Goforth could face an uphill battle if Bevin seeks a second term. Incumbents normally have an advantage in recognition by voters, and holding statewide office aids in raising money.
The last Republican governor, Ernie Fletcher, turned back a hard-fought primary challenge in 2007 from former U.S. Rep. Anne Northup despite Fletcher’s wounds from charges of hiring violations in his administration.
Fletcher took 50 percent of the vote in the primary against Northup and Paducah businessman Billy Harper before losing to Democrat Steve Beshear by a wide margin in the 2007 general election.
However, Hogan said he and Goforth believe “we can be a very viable ticket.”
Goforth bucked his party, and Bevin, in voting against a controversial change to state pensions last year that angered teachers.
The GOP-controlled legislature approved the measure, but the state Supreme Court struck it down last month, ruling that Republican leaders ran afoul of the Constitution by not giving the bill the required number of public readings.
Goforth pre-filed several bills to be considered in the 2019 legislative session, including one that would remove some restrictions on where Kentuckians could carry concealed guns with a license, and another that would ban legal abortion after a fetus’ heartbeat could be detected, except in medical emergencies.
The rule would severely restrict abortions.
Hogan, 54, has been county attorney in Lawrence County since 2002.
Hogan lost a bid for state attorney general in the 2015 Republican primary against state Sen. Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville; Westerfield went on to lose to Attorney General Andy Beshear in the general election.
Hogan said he was considering running again this year for attorney general but decided not to after talking with Goforth.
Hogan said the two will have enough money to run their campaign. Goforth will “make a substantial contribution,” Hogan said, but did not elaborate.
Asked if he and Goforth will stay in the race if Bevin gets in, Hogan said, “We don’t know the governor’s intentions. But we will be in all the way through. We are in the race to win this. We have no trepidation at all.”
Hogan said he and Goforth have discussed what his role would be as lieutenant governor and that he is “strongly interested in Kentucky state parks.”
Hogan has a law degree from Northern Kentucky University and a bachelor’s degree in police administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He has served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Comments