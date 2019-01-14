After audit calls for ‘change in culture,’ Kentucky Fish and Wildlife hires an insider

Last month, state Auditor Mike Harmon called for “a change in culture” at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources after his office uncovered numerous violations of state and federal law in how the agency handled public money. Among other things, Harmon questioned funds spent on alcohol, meals, pre-paid debit cards and outside contracts that were poorly monitored.
However, given the chance to appoint a new agency chief from outside its ranks, Fish and Wildlife last week rejected several finalists for the vacant post of commissioner and hired Rich Storm, the insider who interviewed the job applicants. Storm had been chairman of the nine-member Fish and Wildlife Commission that supervises the agency.
Some Kentucky sportsmen are publicly protesting Storm’s hiring from within, saying that Harmon’s critical audit — only the latest in a series of problems at Fish and Wildlife — is clear evidence that changes are needed at the agency.
Earlier last year, a state ethics panel charged two supervisors at Fish and Wildlife with interfering with an investigation of a member of the Fish and Wildlife Commission, who himself was charged with obstructing legal duck hunting near his property in Franklin County by dumping corn along a creek.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Fish and Wildlife is guilty of “stacking the deck” to keep new leadership from making necessary changes, radio host Jim Strader told listeners Sunday on his “Jim Strader Outdoors” show on WHAS radio in Louisville.
“The entire selection process showed a flagrant disregard for the sportsmen and sportswomen’s community,” Strader said. “This can only be viewed as improper and unethical by the Kentucky sportsmen’s community.”
Storm did not respond Monday to a call seeking comment. Nor did Don Parkinson, the secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, to which Fish and Wildlife is attached. According to a news release, Storm is a Carlisle farmer and general manager of PICI Staffing who joined the Fish and Wildlife Commission more than two years ago.
Retired Army Col. Michael Abell said Monday that he was one of the three finalists for the job of commissioner, having interviewed with Storm and sat down informally with Parkinson. When he was informed by email Dec. 21 that he had not been chosen, Abell said, he assumed one of the other finalists was hired, and since they both were qualified, he did not think much more of it.
But then the state announced last week that Storm, the commission chairman who interviewed him, had taken the job himself. That offended him, he said.
“They just got this audit calling for a change,” Abell said. “Mr. Storm has been a part of leadership over there. So how do you have a change in culture when you’re putting him in charge?”
“I applied for the job in the first place because I want to get them out of this terrible cycle they’re in, where it’s just one scandal and failure after another,” Abell said.
In his December audit, Harmon said Fish and Wildlife officials promoted their agency as receiving no tax dollars from the state’s General Fund. However, it still should be held accountable because it receives about $70 million a year in public funds, Harmon said, including state hunting and fishing fees and federal grants that come from taxes on outdoor activities.
“Our exam details the greater need for (Fish and Wildlife) to act in a responsible and transparent fashion in following state laws and regulations,” Harmon said. “Our exam finds many past and current problems at KDFWR, and that a change in culture is needed.”
Comments