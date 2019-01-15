Medicaid recipients file suit again to block Bevin’s work requirements and co-pays

Sixteen of Kentucky’s Medicaid recipients are suing the federal government to block Gov. Matt Bevin’s effort to revamp the state’s $9.7 billion-a-year Medicaid program by adding work requirements, co-pays and reporting duties for most able-bodied adults.
A similar group of plaintiffs successfully blocked Bevin’s Kentucky HEALTH initiative last June. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., halted the attempted roll-out, ruling that the federal government “never adequately considered whether Kentucky HEALTH would, in fact, help the state furnish medical assistance to its citizens, a central objective of Medicaid. This signal omission renders (the government’s approval) arbitrary and capricious.”
In November, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services re-approved Bevin’s Medicaid waiver proposal with minor changes, prompting the amended lawsuit that was filed Monday, again in Boasberg’s court in Washington. Bevin has tried unsuccessfully to get the legal battle moved to Kentucky.
The plaintiffs are represented by the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Health Law Program.
By the state of Kentucky’s own estimate, roughly 95,000 would lose Medicaid coverage within five years of Kentucky HEALTH taking effect, the plaintiffs argued in their complaint. In Arkansas, which imposed similar work requirements and co-pays last year, at least 17,000 people have lost their health coverage so far, the plaintiffs said.
“The Trump administration’s desire to explode Medicaid and transform it into a work program seems to have no limits. After being declared arbitrary and capricious last year, the administration has now issued a virtually identical re-approval letter; it should face a similar fate and be declared illegal,” said Samuel Brooke, deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Bevin has promoted Kentucky HEALTH by saying that able-bodied adults on Medicaid will do better if they are engaged in their communities, either as workers, volunteers or students, and if they contribute something toward the cost of their care. Monthly premiums would begin at $1 to $15, eventually topping out at $37.50
“This idea that we are somehow punishing people — that somehow this will be a detriment to people — I think is a huge, huge misunderstanding of what people need, the dignity and the respect that comes from giving people an opportunity,” Bevin told reporters earlier this year.
Bevin repeatedly has threatened to terminate Kentucky’s expanded Medicaid program for more than 400,000 low-income adults if the courts prevent him from going forward with Kentucky HEALTH.
