Five takeaways from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s first state of the city address

In her first state of the city address, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton pledged to develop solutions to the city’s opioid crisis, touted the recruitment of new businesses and jobs, and cautioned that the city’s finances will be tight in the coming year.
Gorton, who was elected in November with 63 percent of the vote, is the third woman to be elected mayor of Kentucky’s second-largest city. She spoke to the Lexington Forum at noon Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency.
Here are five takeaways from Gorton’s speech.
Jobs, jobs jobs.
Gorton spent the majority of her first address talking about attracting and keeping jobs in Lexington. MetroNet, the city’s newest high-speed internet provider, is installing a fiber-optic network citywide that will better position the city to attract high-tech jobs, she said.
“That means an aggressive economic development campaign to attract new high-tech companies,” Gorton said.
High-tech agriculture is an area the city is well-positioned to go after, she said. The city will partner with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Alltech and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment to recruit and grow those types of businesses, she said.
Workforce training programs must also be better-tailored to “meet the needs of our employers and workers,” Gorton said.
Opioid addiction
A citywide approach to curbing opioid overdoses will be developed in coming months. Gorton said she has named Andrea James to develop a broad and evidence-based response to the the rise in addiction. James will put together a multidisciplinary team that will recommend policy and other changes to decrease opioid addiction, increase options for treatment and save lives, she said.
Money is tight
The city’s budget will be tight in coming years, Gorton warned. She has previously cautioned that revenue remains flat as the city’s pension costs continue to rise.
“We are looking at a very tight budget next fiscal year, with many funding challenges ahead of us, especially rising pension costs,” she said. “Like last year, the ongoing uncertainty in Frankfort leaves us and other Kentucky cities with questions about how much our pension costs will rise.”
Violent crime
Violent crime dropped in 2018 over the previous year, she said. Serious crimes, such as murder, rape and robbery, decreased 16 percent in 2018. The number of assaults with a firearm dropped 23 percent and the number of murders dropped 21 percent, she said.
“While we can be happy that overall numbers are declining, we know there’s more work to do,” she said.
Gorton pledged to work with Fayette County Public School officials and touted the ONE Lexington program that is working in some neighborhoods to decrease violence.
New stuff
Several key capital projects will open in the next year. A new fire station in Masterson Station will open later this year. New traffic signals will be installed in the congested Hamburg and Nicholasville Road area that will be more responsive to traffic needs, she said. Shillito and Veterans parks will get new playground equipment. New trails are coming to Meadowthorpe and Dixie Park. Work on the Lexington Convention Center continues, she said.
What about a new city hall?
“We will be focusing again on a new city hall. Just this morning I came in to find a first-floor meeting room I use frequently had been the victim of a leaking pipe over the weekend,” Gorton said.
The city must also prepare for the return of the Breeders’ Cup in 2020, she said.
“Many opportunities are missed because they come dressed in overalls and look like work,” Gorton said. “In Lexington, we’re not afraid of work and we don’t miss opportunities for our city.”
