Lexington police order shutdown protesters away from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office

Lexington police ordered several dozen protesters to leave the lobby of a Corporate Drive building Wednesday where they had gathered outside the district office of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
The protesters, including unpaid federal employees from around Central Kentucky, were trying to deliver a letter to McConnell’s staff demanding that the Senate Republican Leader reopen the government. But McConnell’s staff locked the office’s door and refused to open it.
After a few minutes, several police officers arrived on the scene and loudly ordered anyone who did not work in the building to leave.
The protesters quickly complied, moving outside to the parking lot.
Wednesday was Day 33 of the partial government shutdown that has left an estimated 800,000 federal employees without pay. President Trump wants $5.7 billion for a border wall with Mexico before he will agree to reopen the government; Congress has not been willing to comply.
“I’m essential personnel, so I have to show up for work every day to ensure that our skies are safe,” said one of the protesters, Taylor Bell, a 24 year-old Transportation Safety Administration agent at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington.
“But we’ve missed one paycheck so far, and our next paycheck is due Feb. 1,” Bell said. “I can tell you, I was threatened with eviction in January from my apartment complex. I had to pull out a personal loan from my bank in order to pay my bills. So it’s been tough.”
