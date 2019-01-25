Sen. Whitney Westerfield abandons his GOP campaign for Kentucky attorney general

Three days after a former aide to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined the GOP race for Kentucky attorney general, state Sen. Whitney Westerfield announced he was dropping out.
Westerfield, a Republican from Hopkinsville, is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He announced his interest in running for attorney general 18 months ago. In 2015, he was the GOP nominee for the post, narrowly losing to Democrat Andy Beshear.
On Friday, Westerfield posted a statement on Twitter announcing his withdrawal from the race. He cited the “time constraints” of his work as a legislator and the demands of running a statewide political campaign.
“I have been overwhelmed by the support I received during this campaign, but this decision hopefully will give another qualified candidate the opportunity to run their campaign as it should be run,” Westerfield wrote in his statement. “Kentucky desperately needs an attorney general that has the necessary experience to carry out the duties of the office, and the integrity to do so without a political agenda.”
Westerfield did not immediately return a call Friday seeking further comment.
On Tuesday, Louisville attorney Daniel Cameron filed to run as a Republican for attorney general. Cameron, who previously worked as legal counsel for McConnell and the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, is currently a senior associate for Frost Brown Todd.
In an interview this week, Cameron told the Associated Press that Westerfield already had his chance to be attorney general in 2015.
“I’m obviously a new voice, a new face for the Republican Party in this primary,” Cameron said. “I think Whitney had an opportunity four years ago ... and we’ve seen what’s happened when a Republican does not win in the general election and how difficult that has been for the governor.”
On the Democratic side, former Attorney General and Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo has announced that he will seek his old job again. The filing deadline is Tuesday.
