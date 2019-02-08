Two top Kentucky Corrections Department officials have been dismissed

The commissioner and operations director of the Kentucky Department of Corrections have been fired.
Commissioner Jim Erwin and Operations Director Chris Kleymeyer were dismissed “effective immediately” as part of “leadership changes” that the Kentucky Justice Cabinet is implementing in the corrections department, Mike Wynn, spokesman for the justice cabinet, said in a statement Friday afternoon.
“At this time, Deputy Justice Secretary Jon Grate has been named as acting commissioner and is working with department employees to ensure a successful transition,” he said.
Erwin was named commissioner in May.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
He had served as interim commissioner after the 2017 departure of the previous commissioner, Rodney Ballard, The Courier-Journal reported at the time.
For the previous seven years, Erwin had been deputy commissioner of the Office of Adult Institutions, according to The Lane Report.
Comments