Politics & Government

Two top Kentucky Corrections Department officials have been dismissed

By Karla Ward

February 08, 2019 04:43 PM

Bigstock
Bigstock

The commissioner and operations director of the Kentucky Department of Corrections have been fired.

Commissioner Jim Erwin and Operations Director Chris Kleymeyer were dismissed “effective immediately” as part of “leadership changes” that the Kentucky Justice Cabinet is implementing in the corrections department, Mike Wynn, spokesman for the justice cabinet, said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“At this time, Deputy Justice Secretary Jon Grate has been named as acting commissioner and is working with department employees to ensure a successful transition,” he said.

Erwin was named commissioner in May.

He had served as interim commissioner after the 2017 departure of the previous commissioner, Rodney Ballard, The Courier-Journal reported at the time.

For the previous seven years, Erwin had been deputy commissioner of the Office of Adult Institutions, according to The Lane Report.



Karla Ward

Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.

  Comments  