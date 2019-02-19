House panel approves surprise request by Bevin to borrow $150 million for state parks

The House budget committee approved a surprise request Tuesday by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration to add another $150 million in debt to the state’s staggering stack of IOUs, this time to spruce up Kentucky’s state parks.
The move comes less than two months after Bevin warned that lawmakers’ failure to pass a pension overhaul bill would make it more expensive for the state to borrow money.
The committee also approved a bill to address “unintended consequences” from a tax overhaul lawmakers approved last year. The measure, House Bill 354, would cost the state $7.75 million a year, according to budget chairman Steven Rudy, R-Paducah.
The bills were not immediately available for the public to review Tuesday night, but Rudy said House Bill 268 would spend $150 million over the next three years to fix issues at Kentucky State Parks.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
“We need to invest in our parks that have been aging quite a bit,” Rudy said, adding that the tourism cabinet asked for the money. “This is a lot of deferred maintenance.”
Rudy said lawmakers might use the state’s rainy day fund to make payments on the new debt. The fund has more than $400 million for the current two-year state budget, which lawmakers approved last year.
State Auditor Mike Harmon reported earlier this month that Kentucky has $54.6 billion in total debt, including an estimated $43.3 billion in unfunded pension benefit liabilities. That’s more than $12,000 for every adult and child in the state, he said.
It is unusual for lawmakers to open up the budget in a non-budget year, particularly in a way that reduces revenue . As rising pension costs suck up more of the state’s resources, many government agencies have seen repeated budget cuts in recent years.
“I haven’t seen the committee substitute yet, but there’s a concern in adding in more tax breaks that will cause a decrease in revenue,” said Jason Bailey, executive director of the liberal-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Rudy said he expects the full House will vote on the bills Thursday. A two-thirds majority of members is required to approve spending bills in a non-budget year. Any changes the House makes to the budget would also have to go through the Senate.
Senate budget chairman Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, said he has not seen the exact language in the House Bill, but he expects there will be changes.
“I don’t know exactly what they’ve got in their bill just yet,” McDaniel said. “I can’t imagine a scenario where we don’t make some tweaks, I don’t know what those are just yet because I don’t know exactly what they’ve done.”
Republican House leaders have long talked about a need to clean-up last year’s tax reform bill, which expanded the state’s 6 percent sales tax to many services and lowered income taxes.
Among the high-profile changes is an exemption that would allow charitable organizations to avoid paying sales tax on up to $10,000 in tangible personal and digital property. This would include the tickets government officials sometimes receive to University of Kentucky and University of Louisville sporting events.
It would also create a new tax break for companies who lend out heavy equipment and eliminate a sales tax on boat ramp fees and admissions to fishing tournaments.
It also includes a provision that would require online companies such as Amazon Marketplace or Etsy to collect and remit sales taxes when a seller using their platform has more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in gross receipts in Kentucky.
All of the lawmakers voted to approve the tax bill in committee with the exception of Rep. Susan Westrom, D-Lexington, who abstained.
The budget bill would fund improvements to parks based on a list of needs submitted by the tourism cabinet, though that list was not immediately available.
Bevin, who is seeking reelection this year, has touted his effort to clean up many of the state’s parks and buildings as one of his accomplishments as governor.
The bill also would also freeze the pension contribution rates for quasi-governmental agencies, such as libraries and mental health agencies, for another year, providing relief from skyrocketing employer pension contributions.
HB 268 passed the committee unanimously.
Comments