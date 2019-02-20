Poll: Kentucky voters dislike bill allowing concealed guns with no permit, training

Most Kentucky voters and gun owners support a state law requiring a permit and safety training to carry a concealed handgun in public and do not want to see it changed, a poll released Wednesday shows.
The poll also shows Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking re-election this year, remains unpopular.
The telephone survey, conducted by SurveyUSA on behalf of two gun-control advocacy groups, found that 91 percent of Kentuckians and 90 percent of gun owners in the state favor the current permitting system for carrying concealed weapons.
It showed 67 percent of Kentucky voters oppose a bill now in the state legislature — Senate Bill 150 — that would allow law-abiding adults who are at least 21 to carry a concealed weapon without a concealed-carry permit or the required safety training.
The Senate approved the bill, which is backed by the National Rifle Association, Feb. 14 on a 29-8 vote. It is now in the House Judiciary Committee, which may consider it this week.
The poll was conducted Feb. 14-18 on behalf of Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. SurveyUSA interviewed 1,150 adults in Kentucky, including 969 who were registered to vote. The margin of error for the gun questions was plus or minus 4 percentage points. For questions about Bevin, it was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
SurveyUSA is an independent, non-partisan research company that conducts opinion surveys for media, academic institutions, commercial clients, non-profits, governments, agencies and elected officials.
Neither the NRA nor Bevin immediately reacted to the poll.
“The polling data confirms what we already know. The people of Kentucky do not want their lawmakers putting the public’s safety at risk by passing this dangerous bill,” said Connie Coartney, volunteer leader with the Kentucky chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “The House needs to vote this down immediately.”
The poll showed 72 percent of Kentucky voters would be less likely to vote for legislators who support the permitless carry bill and that support for the current permitting system has widespread bipartisan support — 87 percent of Republicans and 92 percent of Democrats.
Supporters of the bill note Kentuckians already can carry weapons openly without a permit or training, but if they conceal their weapon under a coat without a permit, they are breaking the law.
Opponents raise concerns about removing gun training as a condition for Kentuckians to carry concealed weapons. The bill would make it easier for convicted felons, domestic abusers and others who could not pass a background check to carry hidden, loaded guns throughout the state, they contend.
Kentucky could become the 15th state with a permitless carry law.
The poll also asked respondents if they approve or disapprove of Bevin’s job performance as governor. It showed 27 percent approved and 54 percent disapproved, while 20 percent were not sure.
