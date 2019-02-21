9 things Kentucky teachers should know about the educator-proposed pension plan

A new bill to overhaul the pension system for Kentucky teachers was filed late Wednesday by two freshman Republican lawmakers.
It’s not clear yet what chance the bill has in the last month of the 2019 legislative session, but but it’s a plan written by educators with input from the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System.
Here’s what you need to know about the plan:
▪ The changes in the bill would only apply to teachers who are hired after January 1, 2020. It makes no changes to the existing benefits of current teachers and current retirees.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
▪ The bill would create a two-tier benefit system for future teachers. They would contribute to a traditional defined-benefit plan and to a new “supplemental” account that is a hybrid between a defined-benefit pension and a 401(k) investment account.
▪ New teachers will have to contribute more to their retirement than current teachers. Right now, teachers contribute 12.85 percent of their salary to retirement benefits. This bill would make future teachers contribute 13.75 percent of their salary. The employee contributions would include 8 percent to the traditional defined-benefit plan, 2 percent to the supplemental plan and 3.75 percent to fund health care benefits.
▪ The supplemental hybrid account would guarantee an annual investment return equal to the 30-year treasury bond plus 1 percent, which is currently around 4 percent. Both teachers and the state would contribute 2 percent to the account, but with a catch. If the defined-benefit pension plan for teachers dips below 90 percent funded, KTRS would have the ability to shift contributions meant for the supplemental fund to the defined-benefit plan, cut cost-of-living adjustments and raise the retirement age.
▪ New teachers would have to work until they are 55 years old to receive a pension. Current teachers are eligible after working 27 years.
▪ New teachers who retire at age 55 would get a significantly smaller pension. They would calculate their annual pension payment by multiplying their years of service and the average of their five highest annual salaries, then multiplying that figure by 1.5 percent. Current teachers use their three highest annual salaries and multiply by at least 2.5 percent. The benefit for future teachers would increase each year they continue to work past 55 until the age of 62, when they would max out at a 2.2 percent retirement benefit factor. They would also get an additional 0.1 percent after 30 years of service, increasing to 0.3 percent after 33 years of service. The average teacher now retires at age 59.
▪ New teachers will have the option of collecting money from their supplemental account in monthly payments over time, in a lump sum or allowing it to grow until they decide to cash out. They would have the ability to pull the money from their supplemental account after five years of teaching. If they withdraw money before five years, they would forfeit the amount contributed by the state..
▪ Future teachers would not be able to use their unused sick days as a benefit enhancement to receive a larger pension. Instead, they’ll be able to add 30 percent of the money for each sick day to their current salary or add the amount to their supplemental account.
▪ Cost-of-living adjustments would only be provided on the defined-benefit pension.
Comments