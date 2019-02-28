They’re back. Teachers descend on Capitol to protest bill that reworks pension board.

A line of several hundred people snaked outside the Capitol Annex Thursday as educators descended upon Frankfort to protest a bill that would restructure the board that oversees the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky.
The crowd was the result of a “sick-out” that canceled schools in the state’s two largest school districts, Fayette and Jefferson, and at least six other counties: Boyd, Letcher, Carter, Bath, Madison and Marion Counties.
The scene was reminiscent of large rallies of teachers who swarmed the Capitol in last year’s legislative session to protest a public pension bill that the Kentucky Supreme Court later ruled unconstitutional.
The bill teachers are protesting this year, House Bill 525, would strip retirement system members of the ability to elect seven members of the system’s board of trustees.
The Kentucky Education Association and other advocacy groups raised concerns about the bill late Wednesday after it was scheduled to be heard by the House State Government Committee at noon Thursday.
“We learned last year that a lot of things happen in Frankfort early that turn into big changes later,” said Laura Gallien, a special education teacher at Lexington’s Tates Creek High School who stood in the cold Thursday morning to enter the Capitol Annex. “We feel we need to be here to make sure another fast one is not pulled on teachers.”
Leslie Busch, a special education teacher at Glendover Elementary School in Lexington who was waiting in line, said teachers have had enough. “It’s time to stand up and fight for our teachers, our students and public schools and public workers,” she said.
Busch said she was pleased so many teachers reacted so quickly and showed up at Frankfort.
“If we don’t show up, they will go ahead and do what they want to do without any input from use,” Busch said.
Republican lawmakers were quick to denounce the sick-outs, saying it was still early in the legislative process and that the bill is likely to see changes before it gets a vote in the House of Representatives.
“It is staggering that people would strike so early in the process and more astonishing that the organization that says they represent teachers’ best interests has called for it,” Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, said late Wednesday.
