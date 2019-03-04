Can this woman solve Lexington’s traffic problems? It’s her new job.

Mayor Linda Gorton has named a former state transportation engineer with experience in traffic management as commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works.
Nancy Albright, who works at the Kentucky Transportation Center at the University of Kentucky and was formerly a deputy state highway engineer, will focus on the city’s traffic congestion as commissioner, Gorton said.
“Nancy has the experience and expertise to help us find new solutions for our traffic congestion,” Gorton said.
As a deputy state highway engineer, Albright oversaw the modernization of traffic signals. She also oversaw the development of a centralized control center and the use of camera systems to monitor traffic.
As commissioner, she will oversee more than just traffic. The commissioner of environmental quality and public works oversees key and complex departments, such as the division of solid waste, water quality, streets and roads, and traffic engineering.
“The services this department provides are critical to the quality of life in Lexington. I’m honored to have an opportunity to make a contribution to my hometown,” Albright said.
She received undergraduate and graduate degrees from UK.
The city has been without an Environmental Quality and Public Works commissioner since summer, before outgoing Mayor Jim Gray left office in January. Charlie Martin, who is the director of the water quality, has served as interim commissioner during that time.
Albright’s appointment must be confirmed by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council. A confirmation hearing is set for Thursday. If confirmed, Albright will begin April 1.
Gorton is still searching for a commissioner to oversee planning.
