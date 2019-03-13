Minutes after Senate passes bill to restrict abortions, ACLU says it will sue

Within minutes after the Kentucky Senate approved a bill Wednesday that restricts abortions, the American Civil Liberties Union said it will file a lawsuit against it on behalf of the only remaining abortion provider in the state.
The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 5 on a 32-4 vote and sent it to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
Bevin indicated on social media that he will sign it into law. “Bring it!” said Bevin. “Kentucky will always fight for life... Always!”
The bill would take effect immediately upon his signature.
It basically bars a woman from having an abortion if she decided to have one because of a fetal diagnosis. It also would ban abortions based on the sex, race, national origin or ancestry of the fetus.
After the Senate vote, the ACLU said in a release it will file a lawsuit on behalf of EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville, the only licensed center in Kentucky offering abortion services.
“Decisions about whether to end a pregnancy must be made by the woman and her family. But this law takes the decision away from them and hands it over to politicians,” Brigitte Amiri, deputy director with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a release.
“Kentucky women must be able to have private conversations with their health care providers and must be able to decide whether to have an abortion. We see this legislation for exactly what it is — part of a campaign to prevent a woman from obtaining an abortion if she needs one — and we won’t stand for it.”
Heather Gatnarek, staff attorney at the ACLU of Kentucky, said passage of the bill “represents a thinly veiled effort of the Kentucky General Assembly to advance their anti-abortion agenda under the guise of an anti-discrimination bill.
“This law will do nothing to improve the lives of Kentuckians with disabilities. In fact, a number of bills that would have addressed health care, housing and updated anti-discrimination protections were not even given a hearing of this legislation session.”
Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, failed Wednesday to change the bill. He offered an amendment to provide that the health expenses of any person born with Down syndrome or any other disability, whose mother would have aborted the person if not for the bill’s prohibition, would be covered by Medicaid or a private health benefit plan at no cost to the person or his or her mother.
“I want this child to have every chance in life,” Thomas said before the Senate voted 30-7 not to accept it.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, handled the bill in the Senate. He said Thomas’ amendment was “unfriendly” to the bill. Alvarado, a physician, is running for lieutenant governor this year on Bevin’s re-election ticket.
The ACLU noted that the bill is the latest in a string of measures that the state has passed or attempted to enforce over the last few years that would “impermissibly interfere with a woman’s abortion care, including laws that would have shut down” the EMW Center.
EMW and the ACLU have gone to court to challenge three such laws and all three have been blocked, the ACLU said.
Plaintiffs in the new case will be represented by the ACLU, the ACLU of Kentucky, Ackerson & Yann, and O’Melveny & Myers.
The prospect of a legal challenge to another abortion bill was raised across the Capitol in the House Wednesday, as several Democrats spoke out against Senate Bill 50.
The bill originally required doctors to report any prescriptions for abortion-inducing drugs to the state’s Vital Statistics Branch but was changed in the House to add a provision that would require doctors to inform their patients seeking a medication induced abortion that the procedure can be reversed.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists rejected those claims in 2017, saying the abortion reversal treatments “are not based on science and do not meet clinical standards.”
Several Democratic lawmakers seized on the lack of scientific basis for the bill and said it would force doctors to tell their patients inaccurate information.
“This is requiring healthcare professionals to give false and misleading information to people and their families,” said Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville.
Marzian also took issue with the original provision of the bill, saying that most other prescriptions related to patients’ private lives aren’t monitored. She filed an amendment that would require doctors to report any prescriptions for erectile dysfunction medication, but House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, R-Stanford, shot down the amendment, saying it wasn’t related to the bill the House was debating.
Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandensburg, was among those who defended the bill saying she would want her doctor to share as much information about the medication as possible.
Senate Bill 50 cleared the House with a 75-19 vote and, because they changed the bill, is headed to Senate for final approval.
