Proposal in Kentucky Senate would open Lexington farmland to developers, mayor warns

A last-minute amendment to a bill pending before the Kentucky Senate could kill the growth boundary in Lexington that has protected farms from development for 61 years, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton warned Wednesday.
The Kentucky League of Cities said the proposal would rob cities of local control over land-use decisions and negate their Comprehensive Plans, which guide where growth can occur.
“This amendment throws the notion of local control out the window and instead allows the state to overreach and take over local land use and economic development decisions,” Gorton said.
At issue is an amendment that Sen. Jared Carpenter, R-Berea, hopes to add to House Bill 346, an economic development bill, that would require cities to include farmland in its definition of vacant land that is available for development. Also, Comprehensive Plans would have to consider how much land a community will need over a 20-year period and must be updated every five years in order to be used by a planning commission.
The amendment “negates every Comprehensive Plan within 15 months,” the Kentucky League of Cities warned in an email blast to its membership Wednesday evening.
Carpenter was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.
Comprehensive Plans are adopted by local communities to guide development. In Fayette County, the Urban County Planning Commission approved the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, which will guide growth for five years, last month. The plan defines where various types of commercial and residential development be built.
Lexington is unique because it has a growth boundary, which protects agricultural land from development. That’s why the amendment is particularly problematic for Fayette County, Gorton said.
“It would require inclusion of agricultural land for development, effectively ending 61 years of careful protection of our rural landscaper and stripping our ability to control and plan growth at a local level,” Gorton said. “The amendment could easily lead to development that puts a strain on city services. It would do irreparable harm to Kentucky’s signature thoroughbred farms.”
The amendment was filed Tuesday and the Senate could vote on the proposal today.
