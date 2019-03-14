Bevin’s Medicaid plan ‘dressed as a wolf,’ critics tell judge in case with national impact

A federal judge says he hopes to rule by the end of month — for a second time — on whether Gov. Matt Bevin can enact his controversial overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program that will require some recipients to find jobs, volunteer or lose their benefits.
The program — which U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg struck down last June — is scheduled to go into effect April 1, but a group of Kentucky Medicaid recipients is hoping to convince the judge to again side with them.
Lawyers with the governor’s office and the Trump administration argued that any flaws were addressed and the state is ready for the rollout.
Kentucky and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar have “worked exhaustively to minimize coverage loss,” argued Matthew Kuhn, Bevin’s deputy general counsel, who sported a bright red pin scissors pin, a symbol of Bevin’s Red Tape Reduction Initiative, as he argued his case in federal court.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
But Ian Gershengorn, an attorney for the National Health Law Program, which argued the case for the plaintiffs, dismissed the changes and said they’d still result in an unacceptable loss of coverage.
“This wolf comes dressed as a wolf,” said Gershengorn, who accused the Trump administration of approving “cookie cutter” plans in an effort to remake the Medicaid system.
The case has national implications and comes as Arkansas fends off similar efforts to block its plan, which has resulted in 17,000 people losing coverage. Kentucky was the first of four states to win federal approval to impose a work requirement for Medicaid enrollees and other states, including Kansas and Mississippi, have asked to impose work restrictions.
Lawyers for the government argued that if Boasberg, an Obama appointee, strikes down the provisions it could have a chilling effect on the 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid to include able-bodied adults. They argued that states will want the flexibility to experiment with ways to save money.
Kentucky officials have argued that the expansion is unsustainable without changes. At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month several miles from the courthouse, Bevin defended his initiative, saying it’s the only way that Kentucky can afford to provide Medicaid. He noted that after Kentucky expanded Medicaid more able-bodied Kentuckians are now “getting free health care at a cost that is frankly prohibitive and unable to be sustained.”
But Gershengorn argued that the state did not provide federal officials with any proof and he noted that the federal government reimburses the states for Medicaid coverage, including more than 90 percent for adults with no children.
Kentucky had estimated that about 95,000 people could lose coverage over five years as part of the changes, which include monthly premiums and call for 20 hours a week of mandatory “community engagement” for able-bodied adults. By expanding Medicaid to include such adults with no children, the state’s Medicaid rolls grew by more than 400,000 people.
Bevin has threatened to revoke the Medicaid expansion if the state can’t make the changes. And U.S. Justice Department attorney James Burnham, argued that revocation would threaten far more people than changes to the program.
“That’s a particularly easy choice for the Secretary,” Burnham said, referring to the HHS Secretary’s decision to approve of Bevin’s changes to the Medicaid program.
Comments