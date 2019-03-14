Kentucky lawmakers secretly approved a loophole to hide tax documents from the public

Without any public discussion, the Kentucky legislature poked another hole in the state’s Open Records Act late Wednesday, tucking a provision that would make tax-related records secret into a 233-page tax bill that was not made public until after it won final passage in the House and Senate.
House Bill 354 — now headed to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk for his signature or veto — will cut taxes by $105 million a year with a batch of special breaks for banks and others.
But it also will place off-limits to the public categories of documents held by the Kentucky Department of Revenue, including final tax rulings that are not appealed, requests for tax guidance, private letter rulings and requests concerning the division of income for interstate businesses.
“That’s the scary thing about these legislative sessions. They’re so crafty, they get stuff like this stuck into bills when nobody is looking and then passed into laws that nobody gets a chance to read until after the fact,” said Amye Bensenhaver, a former assistant attorney general who is an authority on Kentucky’s open records and open meetings laws.
A series of open records decisions up through the Kentucky Supreme Court last fall held that the tax records mentioned in the House bill must be made available to the public on request, provided that any information identifying individual taxpayers is removed. Bensenhaver helped prepare friend-of-the-court briefs in those cases, arguing for public disclosure.
Mark Sommer, a tax lawyer with Frost Brown Todd in Louisville, filed an Open Records Act request with the state in 2012 asking for a set of final administrative decisions indicating how the Department of Revenue set its tax policy. Initially, the state said it would comply, but then it refused, saying it could not adequately redact the records without possibly disclosing confidential taxpayer information.
When Sommer appealed the state’s denial of his request, the attorney general’s office sided with the Department of Revenue. But Sommer prevailed in subsequent rulings from Franklin Circuit Court — at which point he was given part of the records he wanted, rulings from cases that had been appealed publicly to the Kentucky Claims Commission — and the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The Supreme Court declined to take the case in November, letting Sommer’s victory stand.
In its ruling, the Court of Appeals said the documents Sommer sought “contain a wealth of information relative to the implementation of our tax laws.”
“Our review of these rulings indicates that they contain great bodies of information related to the reasoning and analysis of the Department of Revenue with respect to its task in administration of our tax laws. We are persuaded that that information can indeed be made available without jeopardizing the privacy interests of individual taxpayers,” the appellate court wrote.
The Department of Revenue still has not provided Sommer with all of the documents he wanted. It filed a motion for reconsideration with the Supreme Court after losing in November, which is still pending. A spokeswoman for the department said she could not immediately comment on whether the agency asked lawmakers to put the open records exemption in the tax bill.
Sommer’s attorney, Jennifer Barber, said Thursday that she and her client were reviewing the newly passed House bill and did not have an immediate comment on it.
