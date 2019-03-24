See how McConnell, other Kentucky politicians responded to Mueller investigation findings

As a summary of the findings of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was released Sunday, several Kentucky politicians responded to the news that the investigation found that there was no collusion between President Donald Trump’s and Russia during the 2016 election.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, released a statement Sunday thanking Attorney General William Barr for releasing the conclusions of the investigation promptly.
“The Special Counsel’s conclusions confirm the President’s account that there was no effort by his campaign to conspire or coordinate with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election,” McConnell said in a statement Sunday. “However, Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere with our democracy are dangerous and disturbing, and I welcome the Special Counsel’s contributions to our efforts to understand better Russia’s activities in this regard.”
McConnell also said in the statement that he looked forward to reviewing further information released on the investigation’s findings.
“I appreciate the Attorney General’s commitment to continue to review the record in this matter over the coming days, in conjunction with Special Counsel Mueller, with the goal of producing as much information as possible, consistent with the law,” McConnell said.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, took to social media to share his feelings on the investigation summary released Sunday.
“I’ve been saying for the last two years this was a partisan witch-hunt without substance,” Paul said in a tweet. “It is unfortunate that partisan politics has paralyzed Washington over these ridiculous allegations.”
Paul also said on Twitter that the allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump were fueled by media coverage.
“The report makes it clear nothing existed except in the fevered imaginations of partisans in politics and the media,” Paul said. “I hope the biased media learns their lesson, and Democrats are able to accept the undisputed facts and move on.”
Others, including Kentucky Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth, found the summary of the Mueller investigation findings inconclusive.
“The Attorney General’s summary leaves many questions unanswered,” Yarmuth said in a statement. “We still don’t know exactly what Trump campaign officials knew and did, even if they could not be successfully prosecuted for a crime.”
Yarmuth called for the full investigation report to be released.
“Most important, we now have the most credible assessment that Russia influenced our elections,” Yarmuth said. “We must have a government-wide commitment to defend ourselves against further Russian electoral sabotage.”
The summary released by Barr Sunday said there was no evidence Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, but was less conclusive on whether or not it showed that Trump had obstructed justice.
“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him” Barr quoted the investigation report in regards to obstruction.
Trump’s campaign released a statement Sunday saying the president was “completely and fully vindicated” by Mueller’s findings.
