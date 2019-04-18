McConnell proposes raising minimum age to buy tobacco products, citing vaping epidemic

What is the Juul e-cigarette? The Botany Bay demonstrates what the Juul e-cigarette is and why it has recently become so popular. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Botany Bay demonstrates what the Juul e-cigarette is and why it has recently become so popular.

Tobacco was grown in 119 of Kentucky’s 120 counties when U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell first ran for Senate in 1984.

On Thursday, 35 years later, McConnell announced he will introduce legislation to lift the legal age for purchasing all tobacco products, including vaping devices, from 18 to 21.

The legislation is intended to cut down on the number of teens using tobacco, especially as vaping has gained popularity among high-school students. McConnell said it is too easy for classmates who are 18 to buy tobacco products and then provide them to their younger peers.

“I hope my legislation will earn strong, bipartisan support in the Senate,” McConnell said. “I’m confident many of my colleagues will agree that protecting our young people from starting tobacco use at an early age can have remarkable, long-term health benefits for Kentucky and the country.”

Kentucky has the highest rate of lung cancer in the nation. An estimated 4,960 new cases will be diagnosed in 2019 and an estimated 3,290 Kentuckians will die of the disease this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

One study showed that 45 percent of high school students in the state have tried vaping.

McConnell acknowledged that tobacco was once a powerful industry in Kentucky, but said there are fewer than a thousand tobacco growers left in the state.

“I think indirectly that helps as we try to move away from the tobacco culture in Kentucky upon which we were dependent for so long,” McConnell said.

Ben Chandler, a former Democratic congressman who is president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, joined McConnell for the announcement in Louisville.

“There’s no time to waste in addressing the surge in youth vaping that’s inundating schools throughout Kentucky and the nation with a nicotine-packed product that threatens to damage our children’s brains and addict them to tobacco for the rest of their lives,” Chandler said. “Raising the legal age for sales of all tobacco products from 18 to 21 is key to stemming the youth vaping epidemic. We’ve already lost years of progress in reducing youth tobacco use, so we urge Congress to pass the tobacco 21 bill quickly.”

The Kentucky General Assembly has taken limited steps in recent years to curb tobacco use in the state, including increasing the cigarette tax in 2018 and passing a bill this year to make school campuses tobacco-free.