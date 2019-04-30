Kentucky’s electric bills to rise on Wednesday. It’s the second rate hike in two years.

How to slash your power bill by using solar panels Retired engineer Bruce Duckett shares his experience with the simplicity of having solar panels installed and generating about one-third of his power needs, cutting his electrical bill by that much. He financed them with no money down, federal tax Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Retired engineer Bruce Duckett shares his experience with the simplicity of having solar panels installed and generating about one-third of his power needs, cutting his electrical bill by that much. He financed them with no money down, federal tax

Electric bills are going up again across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced that it has approved rate hikes for Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric. Both companies are subsidiaries of PPL Corp., headquartered in Allentown, Pa., which last year reported a 60 percent increase in annual earnings, up to $1.83 billion for 2018.

Under an agreement reached with the PSC, KU will get to raise the base rate portion of its monthly bills for a typical residential customer by about $4.27, increasing its average base bill from $115.30 to $119.57. KU customers also will see “a slight increase in the electric usage charge,” the PSC said in a statement.

KU will collect an additional $55.88 million in annual revenue because of the rate hike, the PSC said, but that’s less than half of the $112.46 million the company originally requested with even larger price increases that the PSC said it denied.

KU has about 553,000 electric customers in 77 counties across Kentucky, including Lexington and its suburbs.

LG&E has about 411,000 electric customers in nine counties in the Louisville area and 326,000 natural gas customers in 17 counties. Under its own agreement with the PSC, LG&E has been approved to increase average base bills for electricity from $98.28 to $98.55 a month for residential customers, and to increase average base bills for natural gas from $35.95 to $39.65 a month for residential customers.

LG&E’s base rate electric revenue will increase by about $2.1 million a year and its natural gas revenue will increase by about $18.64 million a year.

The new rates take effect Wednesday.

The companies were last awarded base rate increases in June 2017.

KU and LG&E applied for rate increases in September 2018, citing increased operating costs, including investments made to improve reliability and safety, the PSC said. The companies also said they had to maintain returns for their shareholders and investors. The PSC said the deal announced Tuesday represented a “fair, just and reasonable” compromise settlement, which also involved the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General and other intervening parties.

The three-member PSC, appointed by the governor, regulates the state’s utilities.