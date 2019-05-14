Adam Edelen’s running mate loans another million bucks to their campaign for governor

Listen to the Kentucky Democratic governor candidates on pensions Hear from the 2019 Democratic candidates Adam Edelen, Rocky Adkins, and Andy Beshear on how they plan to address Kentucky's ailing pension systems. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hear from the 2019 Democratic candidates Adam Edelen, Rocky Adkins, and Andy Beshear on how they plan to address Kentucky's ailing pension systems.

Bolstered by another $1 million loan from his running mate, former state Auditor Adam Edelen has the most money in the final stretch of the Democratic primary election for governor, though Attorney General Andy Beshear has raised the most overall from contributors.

With a week to go before the Kentucky gubernatorial primary, candidates released their latest financial reports Tuesday, showing how much they’ve raised in the past 15 days.

Fundraising has slowed for House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins. After receiving the most donations during the last reporting period, Adkins only brought in $132,269.72 this period. Adkins has raised a total of $1.6 million so far in the race and has spent just over 70 percent of that amount. He has $487,173 to spend in the last week of the campaign.

Beshear’s totals haven’t been posted on the Kentucky Registry for Election Finance yet, but his campaign raised $300,399 over the past 15 days. Beshear, who has been in the race the longest, has raised a total of $2.2 million over the course of the campaign and has spent just over $1.8 million of it, or 86 percent. He has $292,970 for the last week of the campaign.

Both Beshear and Adkins’ money is dwarfed by the amount Edelen has been able to play with over the course of the campaign. Much of it, however, is coming from Edelen’s lieutenant governor running mate, Louisville businessman Gill Holland.

Holland loaned $1 million to the campaign this financial period, bringing the total he’s given the campaign to $2.5 million. That’s made up 73 percent of the $3,407,656 the Edelen campaign has received so far.

Edelen, who’s report also is not yet on the Kentucky Registry for Election Finance, raised only $57,064 from donors over the last 15 days, but he has $679,390 to spend in the final days of the campaign.

Edelen has also been supported by a Super PAC, Kentuckians for a Better Future. The group brought in $537,600 in the last 15 days, most of which came from Holland’s mother-in-law, Christy Brown.

On the Republican side, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin collected $243,963 in the last 15 days. He upped his spending in light of a contested primary and dropped $653,394 in an effort to stave off state Rep. Robert Goforth down the stretch. Bevin has $305,608 to close out the campaign.

Bevin, a multimillionaire, still hasn’t put much of his own money in the race, while Goforth put $750,000 into his own bid. Goforth raised just $520 in the past 15 days. He has $477,240 left to spend.