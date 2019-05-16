Kentucky governor candidates seeking votes, but most people won’t take the time

File photo. File photo

Only 12.5 percent of Kentucky’s 3.4 million registered voters are expected to go to the polls Tuesday to elect party nominees for governor and other state constitutional officers, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes projected Thursday.

“Based on historical data and current absentee voting patterns, it appears the turnout in this year’s primary election will be consistent with the past primary elections,” Grimes said in a news release.

“It is not okay that a small portion of Kentuckians will vote to elect the commonwealth’s next constitutional officers,” she said.

In Kentucky’s 2015 primary election for governor, 12.5 percent of registered voters cast a ballot. In 2011, it was 10.4. However, in 2007, it was 20.2.

Grimes said she tracks absentee ballots to indicate projected turnout on election day.

As of Monday, more than 5,644 in-person absentee votes had been recorded in county clerks’ offices and nearly 4,518 mail-in absentee ballots had been sent to voters who had requested them.

“Prove my prediction wrong, choose to show up to vote on Tuesday,” Grimes urged Kentuckians.

Voters can prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election by checking their polling places and viewing sample ballots through GoVoteKY.com.

Races on Tuesday’s statewide ballot will be for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, state treasurer, attorney general and agriculture commissioner.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.