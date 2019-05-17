UK violated Open Records Act on sexual harassment files, Court of Appeals rules

Andy Beshear on UK’s lawsuit against student newspaper Attorney General Andy Beshear will try to intervene in UK's lawsuit against its student newspaper, he announced on Sept. 7, 2016, in Frankfort, Ky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attorney General Andy Beshear will try to intervene in UK's lawsuit against its student newspaper, he announced on Sept. 7, 2016, in Frankfort, Ky.

The University of Kentucky violated the state’s Open Records Act with its blanket refusal to provide investigative documents from a sexual harassment case involving a former UK associate professor, the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

The appeals court sided with a challenge brought by the UK student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, and Attorney General Andy Beshear, overturning a 2017 decision by Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Clark, who ruled for the UK administration.

“Here, there is more at stake than simple curiosity. The public has an interest in the investigative methods used by its public agencies and to know that a publicly funded university has complied with all federal and state laws,” Judge Kelly Thompson of Bowling Green wrote for the three-judge panel.

“In this instance, the university has not yet made any attempt to comply with the Open Records Act in any meaningful way,” Thompson wrote. “It has taken the indefensible position that the records are exempt because it says they are and it must be believed. That position is directly contrary to the goal of transparency under the Open Records Act.”

In 2016, the Kernel filed requests under the Open Records Act seeking any documents about sexual harassment or sexual assault complaints made against UK associate professor James Harwood, who resigned his post after two female students accused him of harassment. Harwood, who taught insect ecology in the College of Agriculture, denied wrongdoing.

UK refused to release the documents, either to the Kernel or to the attorney general’s office in Frankfort after the newspaper appealed its open records denial. The documents would allow the victims publicly to be identified, even if names and other personal identifiers were redacted, UK argued. Also, UK said, the documents are exempt from public disclosure under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, known as FERPA.

The Kernel later obtained the investigative documents from a source and published an article detailing the allegations against Harwood. The newspaper did not identify the victims.

UK President Eli Capilouto then disparaged the motives of the Kernel and other news media in a lengthy statement he read aloud at a Board of Trustees meeting in September 2016, saying that his only interest was to protect the identity of the victims who had the courage to report their assault.

“In printing salacious details to attract readers, they have effectively identified the victim survivors,” Capilouto said. “You can easily find them.”

On Friday, the Court of Appeals rejected UK’s blanket denial. It sent the case back to Fayette Circuit Court with instructions for UK to separate the requested documents into two piles, releasing those that are not exempt under privacy rules and to “state with exactness” why each individual record that it is withholding should be considered exempt under the law.

If the Kernel requests, as the prevailing party, Clark also is allowed to consider the award of court costs, legal fees and penalties against UK as provided under the Open Records Act, the appeals court ruled.

UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision is a serious loss for college administrators who try to hide embarrassing facts from the public, said Thomas Miller, the Kernel’s lawyer. The Kernel’s student journalists have a similar battle ongoing with Western Kentucky University, to get investigative records of sexual misconduct allegations against university employees there, Miller said.

“I think it’s an outstanding decision,” Miller said.

“They have complete eviscerated this argument that FERPA, the federal privacy law, somehow prevents universities from releasing any kind of employee records if a student was involved. The court saw right through that charade. And that is significant, because if a university anywhere in the commonwealth does anything wrong or gets into a problem, a student is almost certainly going to be involved,” Miller said.