‘Pray for me as I battle dark forces.’ Lt. Gov. Hampton says another staffer fired.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, whom Gov. Matt Bevin dropped as his running mate for this year’s race for governor, asked for prayers Friday on her Twitter account after the Bevin administration dismissed her deputy chief of staff on Thursday without her approval.

“CALLING PRAYER WARRIORS: Yesterday, person(s) unknown initiated unauthorized personnel action ending employment of my talented, stellar Deputy Chief Adrienne Southworth, against my wishes. Pray for me as I battle dark forces,” Hampton posted on her official Twitter account.

Neither Hampton nor Southworth was immediately available for comment. Bevin’s press office had no immediate comment.

Earlier this year, the administration fired her chief of staff, Steve Knipper, against her wishes. The latest dismissal now gives Hampton only one staffer, Executive Operations Director Ruth LeMaster.





LeMaster opened the closed door of the lieutenant governor’s office in the Capitol Thursday morning for a reporter and said “I’m still here.” She said Hampton was not in the office.

In a dismissal letter to Southworth Thursday obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader, the state Finance and Administration Cabinet’s administrative services office said “your services as an an Administrative Assistant within the Lieutenant Governor’s Office are no longer needed.”

“This action is being taken without cause, therefore, you do not have the right to appeal this action to the Kentucky Personnel Board,” the letter stated.

It added that she may “file a claim of discrimination within the Kentucky Personnel Board if you believe this action was based on unlawful discrimination” within 30 days.

Knipper has filed an appeal with the Personnel Board that is pending.

The dismissal letter was signed by Troy Robinson, who was listed as an appointing authority in the Finance Cabinet.

Southworth, of Lawrenceburg, was making $81,000 a year. She has been with the lieutenant governor’s office since December 2015.