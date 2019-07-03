Gov. Bevin rhymes a few times about Tim Kaine raising money for Beshear’s campaign

Watch Matt Bevin share a rhyme about Tim Kaine and Beshear’s campaign Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running for re-election in 2019, put out a campaign video in which he attacks Democrats in rhyme, targeting Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running for re-election in 2019, put out a campaign video in which he attacks Democrats in rhyme, targeting Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

Perhaps he recently saw Hamilton. Or maybe he read a Dr. Seuss book last night. Or caught a Kendrick Lamar verse on his way back to the governor’s mansion.

Whatever inspired him, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin released a rhyme Wednesday slamming his Democratic opponent in this November’s general election for governor — Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Referencing a fundraising letter sent on Beshear’s behalf by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, R-Virginia, Bevin launched into a series of verses dissing Tim Kaine and criticizing Beshear for his ties to the national Democratic Party.

“Tim Kaine? / Are you serious? / Do you think the voters of Kentucky are delirious?” Bevin starts, rhyming without a soundtrack behind him.

Bevin proceeded to rhyme obliterated with dominated with annihilated with eviscerated while talking about Kaine’s 2016 debate performance against Vice President Mike Pence. (Bevin has said he is close personal friends with Pence.)

The video is Bevin’s latest made-for-social-media attack on Beshear as he tries to beat back the Democrat’s attempt to limit him to one term. The video contained the campaign’s consistent message through the early months in the general election — tying Beshear to national Democrats.

“Tim Kaine, the guy clearly hates Kentucky, But little Andy thinks he’s lucky so he had him send this letter,” Bevin says. “Must have thought that it was better than Hillary, or maybe Bernie, or maybe Nancy, or maybe AOC, but it’s plain to see that this is not the cast of characters for you or me.”

Tim Kaine allegedly had a fledgling rap career of his own, calling himself “Lil Kaine” after hearing a song by Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne in 2016, according to the music website Pitchfork.

Beshear’s campaign was not amused.

“Once again Matt Bevin has embarrassed both himself and Kentucky,” said Eric Hyers, Beshear’s campaign manager.