LEX18 pulls Matt Jones from his television show until he decides on U.S. Senate bid

Hey Kentucky! host Matt Jones is being pulled from his weeknight television show until he decides if he’ll run for U.S. Senate, according to LEX18 general manager Patrick Dalbey.

“I disagree with the decision, but I understand where they’re coming from,” Jones said. “When people put pressure on you from the outside it makes it difficult. But it makes it apparent how mainstream political voices want to quell any dissent.”

Jones has been publicly considering seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for more than a year, but the decision to pull him from the air comes less than a week after former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Jones will maintain his radio show, Kentucky Sports Radio, but said his level of involvement might change if he decides to run for public office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.