Why Mitch McConnell blasted Rand Paul on the Senate floor for ‘hurting American companies’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took rare public umbrage with his Kentucky colleague, Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday, accusing his fellow Republican on the Senate floor of “hurting American companies for the better part of a decade” by waging a “crusade” against a series of tax treaties.

McConnell, who pushed the tax measures to a vote despite Paul’s objections, never mentioned Paul by name, instead referring to “one colleague of ours.” But he made it clear he was talking about Paul as he accused him of peddling an “off the wall story that failed to persuade anyone” and has done nothing but hurt American businesses.

“I’m not quite sure what all these years of heel-dragging will have accomplished, except impose unnecessary taxes on Kentucky employers and deferring investment in the U.S.“ McConnell said.

Paul has said he has sought to ensure that the tax treaties with Spain, Switzerland, Japan and Luxembourg provide basic due process protections for Americans. He sought earlier in the week to change language in the treaties that would narrow requests for sharing a taxpayer’s deposit account information.

“Washington seems to find it hard to believe it is possible to enforce the law while at the same time taking Americans’ privacy seriously,” Paul said last month as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee took up the treaties. “The benefits of these treaties simply do not outweigh the potential for abuse. The reservations I offered would have put Americans’ interests first without preventing the treaties from moving forward.”

But McConnell charged that both the Obama and Trump administrations, as well as his Senate colleagues have listened to Paul’s concerns for years and that he’s rejected “reasonable counter-offers and accommodations.”

Paul, McConnell said, “was unable to persuade anybody. All that time, and didn’t persuade anybody.” McConnell said that Paul has been unable to make his case because the changes he demanded would not have solved a problem and would have forced negotiators to re-open the treaties.

And, McConnell added, “everybody else was actually listening to the job creators who have been pleading for years for us to get this millstone off their necks.

It’s not the first, and unlikely to be the last, time that the two have not seen eye to eye. Although they represent the same state, often vote the same way, and share the same conservative philosophy, they are frequently at odds.

McConnell, the Senate majority leader, is a consensus-builder who resists advancing legislation that does not have the votes to pass. Paul doesn’t mind going it alone. McConnell will avoid ideological conflict for the sake of collegiality. Paul doesn’t mind tying up the Senate by pressing his views.

The taciturn McConnell is also a loyalist to his party and the Senate. The libertarian-leaning Paul has cultivated a reputation as a free agent who seemingly relishes the opportunity to challenge the party.

McConnell seemingly addressed the conflict on the floor, noting he was a “patient man, but my patience is not inexhaustible.”

After Paul on “multiple occasions” blocked passage of the treaties, McConnell said he consulted with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee that he’d proceed with the vote.

He said his decision hadn’t shut Paul out of the process, noting he was able to offer amendments that McConnell said “went nowhere.”

And he said: “Nine years is long enough. In fact, it’s far too long, too long for our U.S. businesses to have been either paying needless double taxes or deferring huge amounts of money in dividend payments that could otherwise have been invested right here at home. “