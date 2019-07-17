Beshear calls Trump’s tweets ugly, but he and Bevin both decline to label them racist

Beshear, Bevin give victory speeches after primary Kentucky gubernatorial candidates Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin give their victory speeches after winning the 2019 primary for their parties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky gubernatorial candidates Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin give their victory speeches after winning the 2019 primary for their parties.

Days after President Donald Trump was criticized for sending tweets telling four congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries, even though three of them were born in America, neither candidate running for governor in Kentucky Wednesday was willing to call the tweets racist.

Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican who had just finished touting his relationship with Trump during a gubernatorial forum at the Kentucky Farm Bureau, grew testy when asked about the tweets by a reporter.

“I will let the president speak for his own tweets,” Bevin said. “Do I think the president is racist? Absolutely not. I know him personally, he knows me and my family personally. Anybody, like yourself, who is trying to imply that is literally just trying to be divisive. Shame on you.”

Attorney General Andy Beshear, Bevin’s Democratic challenger in this fall’s race for governor, condemned the tweets but refused three times to say whether he thought the tweets are racist.

“I think that they were wrong and ugly and he never should have tweeted them,” Beshear said. “I don’t think anybody should be told to go back to another country. Those are U.S. citizens, they ought to be treated with respect, it is ugly, it is wrong.”

Beshear’s answer illustrates the fine-line the Democrat must walk as he attempts to win an election in a state Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016.

The tweets, which Trump sent Saturday about a group of four progressive Democrats, have sparked a fire-storm in Washington D.C., that has largely unfolded along party lines. Democrats have been quick to condemn the tweets and call them racist while Republicans have stayed mostly silent. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is not a racist but that everyone should tone down their political rhetoric.

Bevin’s popularity has taken a hit from several controversial statements he made about teachers, but Trump remains popular, prompting Republicans to attempt to nationalize the race to give Bevin a boost. On the campaign trail, Beshear has actively avoided criticizing the president, saying only that he wants to end “the negative policies of Donald Trump.”