New poll shows Bevin becoming more unpopular

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s popularity with Kentuckians is getting worse, said a new poll released Thursday.

Bevin, who is seeking re-election this year, remains America’s least popular governor with a 56 percent disapproval and 32 percent approval rating, said Morning Consult, a global, privately held media company.

It said Bevin’s disapproval score has gotten 4 percentage points worse since the beginning of the year.

Bevin has dismissed such polls, saying he has never done well in popularity polls. His press office had no immediate comment on the poll.

But the Kentucky Democratic Party jumped on it.

Party spokeswoman Marisa McNee said in statement that Bevin has earned the ranking.

“Kentuckians are rejecting Matt Bevin’s weak and failed time as governor because he bullies teachers, tries to tear down public education and supports ripping away protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” she said. “Working families know they’re falling behind on Bevin’s watch, and it’s time for a change.”

Bevin faces Democratic nominee, Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s attorney general, in the Nov. 5 general election.

The Morning Consult poll also found U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has recaptured the title of America’s most unpopular senator. The poll said McConnell, a Republican from Louisville, had a 36 percent approval rating and a 50 percent disapproval rating among Kentucky voters.

It also said McConnell is the least popular senator with independents and the seventh least popular Republican among Republican voters.

McConnell, who is up for re-election next year, did not respond immediately to the poll.

The poll put Kentucky’s other U.S. senator — Republican Rand Paul of Bowling Green — as the nation’s ninth most unpopular, with a 40 percent approval rating and a 39 percent disapproval rating.

Morning Consult said the rankings for governor and senator were compiled from 487,624 interviews from April 1 through June 30.

It surveys more than 5,000 registered voters across the United States daily on their senators.