Only one more step needed for Kentucky pension bill to become law: Bevin’s signature

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s plan to deal with a huge increase in pension costs for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, such as health departments and rape crisis centers, won final passage in the state Senate Wednesday morning.

The 27-to-11 vote in the Senate sent House Bill 1 to the Republican governor to sign into law and marked the end of the special legislative session called by Bevin that started last Friday. The session cost taxpayers about $66,000 a day, or about $396,00 over the six-day run.

Once Bevin signs the measure into law, it takes effect immediately and is retroactive to July 1, the day expensive pension bills were sent out to regional universities and 118 other agencies.

Democrats contend the controversial measure, which delays higher pension rates for the agencies for a year, will force many of their employees into less attractive 401(k)-style retirement plans.

Democrats and Republicans have said they expect a legal challenge to the bill.

This breaking news story will be updated.