Bevin accuses Beshear of accepting ‘blood money’ from owner of abortion clinic

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin held a news conference Thursday to accuse Attorney General Andy Beshear of accepting “blood money” from the owners of Kentucky’s only abortion clinic in his campaign for governor.

Standing next to an invitation to a Beshear fundraiser, blown up on a poster board, Bevin highlighted donations to Beshear’s campaign made by Ernest Marshall, the owner of EMW women’s clinic in Louisville. Marshall and his wife donated the maximum amount to Beshear in the primary and were among the hosts of last night’s fundraiser in Louisville.

Bevin implied the donations in the primary led Beshear, as attorney general, to refuse to mount a legal defense of abortion restrictions passed by the legislature in recent years. He accused Beshear of being “in collusion” with the owners of EMW.

“They are using monies they have earned from killing Kentuckians to fund a guy who’s job it is to defend the laws of this state, but refuses to do so,” Bevin said. “This is unacceptable on several levels.”

Bevin has been an ardent opponent of abortion rights during his tenure as governor and praised the legislature for being “unapologetically pro-life” during his state of the commonwealth address in 2019. The issue of abortion often plays a major role in Kentucky politics and it’s an issue Bevin has frequently used to contrast himself with Beshear, who is pro-choice.

Beshear’s campaign manager, Eric Hyers, said Bevin’s news conference was an attempt to “distract from his own incompetence” and described the governor’s remarks as “unhinged and erratic.”

“Coupled with his comments on suicides yesterday, his behavior demonstrates that he is not fit to be the governor of Kentucky,” Hyers said. “Reasonable and good people can disagree on choice — his outlandish language is dangerous and unacceptable.”

The Beshear campaign also pointed out that the Bevin campaign had blurred out the names of other people listed on the fundraiser invitation, including the group “Republicans for Beshear.”

Gov. Matt Bevin displayed Friday, Aug. 1, 2019, at a news conference outside the Governor’s Mansion a copy of a fundraiser invitation for Democrat Andy Beshear’s campaign for governor from doctors who perform abortions at Kentucky’s sole abortion clinic, EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Bevin blasted Beshear for refusing to defend anti-abortion bills passed by the legislature, saying Beshear was neglecting his duty. Beshear’s office has declined to defend some of those laws, saying they violate the U.S. Constitution as it has repeatedly been interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is a state where we value the sanctity of human life,” Bevin said. “It is the job of the attorney general to defend those laws, whether it’s the heartbeat law, the dismemberment law, the eugenics, whatever they are, you know what bills they are.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.