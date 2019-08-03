McConnell fires back at Kentucky Democrats wearing ‘Moscow Mitch’ shirts

Preparing for the Fancy Farm Picnic It takes about 1,000 volunteers to put on the St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm Picnic each year in Fancy Farm, Ky. This year, nearly 20,000 pounds of mutton and pork are being barbecued. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It takes about 1,000 volunteers to put on the St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm Picnic each year in Fancy Farm, Ky. This year, nearly 20,000 pounds of mutton and pork are being barbecued.

Many Kentucky Democrats came to the Fancy Farm picnic Saturday fully prepared to taunt U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with his newest nickname,“Moscow Mitch.” Some wore Cossack hats in the 90 degree heat, others opted for t-shirts or stickers.

McConnell, who earlier this week called the moniker “modern day McCarthyism” during a blistering speech on the Senate floor, was more relaxed about the nickname Saturday.

“You know it’s appropriate to see a bunch of Democrats running around with communist flags on their shirts,” McConnell said. “That ought to tell you where they want to take the country with the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, their whole agenda, to fundamentally change the country into something it’s never been. So I think them wearing shirts with the communist flags on it makes a lot of sense.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party has sold more than $200,000 of Moscow Mitch merchandise this week, hoping to seize on a moment of potential vulnerability for the five-term senator who is seeking his sixth term in 2020.

Several of Democratic candidates running in 2019 took shots at McConnell during a dinner and breakfast leading up to Fancy Farm — the Democratic nominee for state treasurer, Michael Bowman, said McConnell makes friendship bracelets with Russian President Vladimir Putin — but McConnell shook off the criticism.

“I’m used to getting shot at,” McConnell told the crowd at the Graves County Republican Party pancake breakfast. “I’ve been shot at by the best. By the Courier Journal, by the Herald-Leader, by MSNBC, you name it. I’ve been shot at by the best and I’m still here. And I’m ready to take them on.”

The candidate most likely to take shots at McConnell, former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath, isn’t attending the picnic this year, but that didn’t save her from the political theater surrounding the event.

At the picnic, Republicans in Team Mitch shirts were carrying poster-sized pictures of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s face and a poster with a McGrath quote saying she thinks “the wall is stupid.” Kavanaugh has become a symbol of McConnell’s largest accomplishment in the first few years of President Donald Trump’s presidency — reshaping the court system.

It also served as a reminder of an early gaffe in McGrath’s campaign, when she told reporters she would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh, then later apologized and changed her answer.

McConnell mentioned the large number of judicial confirmations at the pancake breakfast Saturday morning, saying it was “going to change America forever.”