‘The newest member of Team Beshear/Coleman.’ Lt. governor hopeful announces pregnancy.

Jacqueline Coleman, who is Andy Beshear's running mate, announced her pregnancy on Facebook Friday night.

Jacqueline Coleman, Attorney General Andy Beshear’s running mate in the Kentucky governor’s race, announced an unexpected addition to the Democratic ticket via social media Friday: She’s pregnant.

“Most of the blessings in my life have been completely unexpected. So keeping with that theme, Chris and I will be welcoming the newest member of Team Beshear/Coleman in February!” Coleman said in a Facebook post. “And she is obviously going to make one heck of a shooting guard!”

Coleman shared a photo of herself and husband Chris O’Bryan holding a onesie with a Beshear campaign logo across the chest.

Beshear congratulated the couple, saying in a Facebook post, “Britainy and I are so excited for you both. Our fight for Kentucky families just got a little bit bigger.”

Coleman, who describes herself on the campaign website as the “bonus mom to Emma, Will, and Nate,” is an assistant principal at Nelson County High School.

Basketball runs in the family.

Coleman played college basketball and is the former girls’ basketball coach at East Jessamine High School. Her grandfather, Jack Coleman, was U of L’s first 1,000-point scorer and went on to play in the NBA.

O’Bryan is the boys’ head coach at Frankfort High School.