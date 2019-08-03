Five of the best political zingers thrown at Fancy Farm

Fancy Farm Picnic 2019: Best one-liners Candidates deliver zingers and one-liners during the political speaking at the annual St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm Picnic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates deliver zingers and one-liners during the political speaking at the annual St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm Picnic.

The tradition of ferocious, partisan political speeches continued Saturday at the 139th Annual St. Jerome Parish Picnic in Fancy Farm.

Here are five of the best zingers of the day.

McConnell hammers McGrath

“I saved the Supreme Court for a generation by blocking President Obama’s nominees, led the way for Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Now Washington liberals are targeting me with the hand picked Amy McGaffe, oh, I mean McGrath.”

“She sends her regrets, she’s still working on the answer on Brett Kavanaugh over with her friends on MSNBC.”

Jacqueline Coleman on charter schools

Coleman, Democartic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear’s running mate, had a bit where she came up with names for potential charter schools under Gov. Matt Bevin.

“The Jenean Hampton Charter School for how to survive a horrible boss,” Coleman said. “The Ralph Alvarado Charter School for doctors against medicine. And last but not least, how about the Matt Bevin Charter School and Research Institute for Napolean complex.”

Andy Beshear on Matt Bevin’s little red pin

When walking around the capitol, Bevin and his staff wear a red pin with a pair of scissors contained inside, signifying his red-tape reduction campaign. Beshear keyed in on the pin in his speech Saturday, saying it represents a lot of Bevin’s administration.

“He cut the price of his mansion in half. He slashed the budget of public education and he started to cut people off health care,” Beshear said. “It seems the only thing he won’t use those little scissors on is Charles Grindle’s salary.”

Grindle, the state’s information technology chief and a personal friend of Bevin, got a $215,000 pay raise last year, bringing his annual salary to $375,000.

U.S. Rep. James Comer on the Democratic bench

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Tompkinsville, noted that a few years ago, reporters were hailing three rising Democratic stars: former Attorney General Jack Conway, former state Auditor Adam Edelen and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

He then looked at the Democratic side of the stage.

“I’m pretty sure we won’t see any of them on this stage again.”

More “Moscow Mitch”

Democratic candidate for Treasurer Michael Bowman isn’t very well known — Republicans chanted “who are you?” through most of his speech — but that didn’t stop him from leaning into the “Moscow Mitch” moniker McConnell accumulated this week.

“It was a little dangerous getting on the stage today because I nearly tripped over the leash that the Russians put on Mitch McConnell,” he said.

Bowman went on, noting that McConnell left after Republican Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron finished his speech.

“I see that the senator is no longer here,” he said. “I’m sure the Russians needed him more than we did. Probably to teach him new tricks. I wouldn’t know what, he already knows how to roll over.”