KY political consultant won’t get separate trial from dad of Alison Lundergan Grimes

‘That’s just wrong.’ Attorney for Jerry Lundergan says charges are politically motivated. Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance.

A federal judge has denied a request by one of Kentucky’s top political consultants to get a separate trial on campaign finance charges from Jerry Lundergan, a former Kentucky Democratic Party chairman and the father of Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

The consultant, Dale Emmons, and Lundergan are charged in an alleged scheme to make illegal corporate campaign contributions to Grimes in her 2014 effort to unseat the senior Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Emmons said in the request that he has health problems that result in fatigue, spikes in his blood pressure and inability to concentrate, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove said in an order posted Wednesday. Emmons believed that a separate trial for him would be shorter and less physically demanding, making it easier for him to assist in his defense, Van Tatenhove wrote.

The judge said he recognizes the gravity of Emmons’ health concerns, but said that did not justify splitting his trial from Lundergan’s.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Emmons is named in six of the 10 charges against Lundergan, so a separate trial would not save a significant amount of time, Van Tatenhove said.

“Granting a severance here would require nearly duplicitous trials, inconveniencing the same witnesses to testify to the same information twice and requiring the government to double the amount of spent resources,” Van Tatenhove said in his decision.

The judge also noted he has agreed to make accommodations for Emmons, including allowing him to leave the courtroom as needed and taking longer breaks if that will help.

Emmons’ request for a separate trial was sealed. Van Tatenhove included information from it in his ruling denying it.

Jury selection in the trial is set to begin Thursday.

Jerry Lundergan showed some fatherly pride after Alison Lundergan Grimes won the Democratic primary in her first race for secretary of state in 2011. Mark Cornelison Staff File Photo