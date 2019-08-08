Lt. Gov. Hampton has authority to hire and fire her staff, says attorney general

Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin, with then-running mate Jenean Hampton, answered questions in Frankfort after James Comer conceded the race for the GOP nomination in 2015. Associated Press

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton has the authority to hire and fire her own staff, Attorney General Andy Beshear said Thursday in an opinion requested by Hampton.

Hampton sought the opinion after Gov. Matt Bevin fired her chief of staff Steve Knipper and deputy chief of staff Adrienne Southworth without consulting her.

“We advise that the lieutenant governor is the appointing authority of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and, as such, has the power to appoint and terminate employees of the lieutenant governor in accordance with the provisions of Kentucky Revised Statute Chapter 18A,” the three-page opinion written by Assistant Attorney General Taylor Payne said.

She has attempted to rehire Knipper but the state Personnel Cabinet has refused her appointment. She has said Southworth continues to assist her. Southworth also has appealed her termination to the state Personnel Board, which is scheduled to take up Knipper’s appeal Friday.

Given pending litigation, the attorney general’s office declined to comment when asked about the terminations.

Bevin had no immediate comment on the attorney general’s opinion.

Bevin this year chose state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, to be his running mate in this year’s election for governor instead of Hampton.

This story will be updated.