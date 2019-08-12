Donald Trump will be in Kentucky next week with Matt Bevin. Here’s why.

Here’s how the crowd reacted when President Trump mentioned Matt Bevin in Richmond Hear the crowd's reaction when President Donald Trump mention Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin during a rally with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr on October 13 in Richmond, Ky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hear the crowd's reaction when President Donald Trump mention Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin during a rally with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr on October 13 in Richmond, Ky.

President Donald Trump is coming to Louisville Aug. 21 to headline a fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin’s re-election campaign, the Bevin campaign said Monday.

“Gov. Bevin is thankful for President Trump’s friendship and strong support,” Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said in a statement.

“The Trump-Bevin economy has created over 55,000 jobs, leading to the lowest unemployment in Kentucky history,” Paine said. “The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward.”

The campaign did not release any other details about the president’s visit.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Clay County last week to tout Bevin’s re-election as he announced a $9 million federal grant to help fight the opioid abuse crisis in Kentucky.

Bevin faces Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in the Nov. 5 general election.

