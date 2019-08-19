Hampton on Bevin’s firing of her staffers: ‘Friends don’t treat’ each other that way

Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin, with then-running mate Jenean Hampton, answered questions in Frankfort after James Comer conceded the race for the GOP nomination in 2015. Associated Press

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd directed Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton or their designees Monday to try to resolve outside the courtroom her lawsuit claiming his administration did not have the authority to dismiss two of her three staffers.

That appears to be a difficult task for the parties involved.

During Monday’s hearing before Shepherd, Bevin’s general counsel, Steve Pitt, called the lawsuit “a minor disagreement between friends.”

After the hearing, Hampton said to reporters, “My friends don’t treat me this way.”

She said she does not know why she is the only state constitutional officer to have “to fight for people” as office staffers.

Hampton’s lawyer, Joshus Harp of Frankfort, said Hampton is willing to explore a resolution “but we don’t know if that is possible.”

Pitt said he did not know if the governor will have time in his busy schedule over the next few weeks to talk about a resolution with the lieutenant governor.

“Certainly someone with authority will,” said Pitt.

In a 12-page suit Hampton filed Thursday against Bevin and the Personnel Cabinet, Hampton asked the court to declare that she — as a constitutionally elected officer of the state — is empowered by the law to appoint staff to her office and to block the governor from interfering with her appointment power.

Pitt argued Monday that the lieutenant governor does not have that power.

The Bevin administration fired Hampton’s chief of staff, Steve Knipper, in January for refusing to follow its policy of leaving state government when he decided to run in May’s Republican primary election for secretary of state. He was unsuccessful in the election.

The Bevin administration then fired Adrienne Southworth, Hampton’s deputy chief of staff, in May. Southworth said she didn’t know why she was fired, but she had been investigating Knipper’s dismissal.

Knipper and Southworth have appealed their dismissals to the Personnel Board.

Bevin’s chief of staff, Blake Brickman, has said he had authorized Southworth’s dismissal for “remarkably poor judgment in a number of ways.”