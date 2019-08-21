Bevin picks former senator, an attorney and news woman for UK’s board

University of Kentucky cbertram@herald-leader.com

Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Wednesday a former state senator, a Somerset attorney who is working on his Master’s degree in divinity from Liberty University and a CBS News senior producer in New York to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

All three are UK graduates and are to serve for board terms expiring June 30, 2015. They will replace board members whose terms have expired.

Bevin’s office provided no information about the appointments. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’ office released them.

Joe Bowen, a former Republican state senator from Owensboro is to replace David Hawpe of Louisville. Anthony Charles “A.C.” Donahue, a Somerset attorney, is to replace James H. Booth of Inez, and Cathy A. Black, a senior producer and British Broadcasting Corp. liaison at CBS News in New York is to replace Angela Edwards of Louisville.

Bowen, a partner in a tire company who served in the state House from 2005 to 2006 and in the Senate from 2011 to 2018, was sponsor last year of the controversial public pension bill.

After a group of people protested the bill opposed by many teachers outside his tire company, Bevin called the action a “thug mentality.” That phrase often has been used by teachers critical of Bevin.

Bowen said he is “very grateful and humbled to have the opportunity now to participate in an effort to make UK even greater.”

Donahue said the board appointment is “an excellent opportunity to give back to UK. I’m obviously excited about this.”

Donahue, a native of Lexington, got his undergraduate degree from UK and law degree from Regent University in Richmond, Va. He now is working on a Master’s in divinity from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

He said his law firm specializes in insurance subrogation and its pro bono work focuses on religious liberties.

In 2012, Donahue ran an unsuccessful race as a Republican for state Senate from the 15th District made up of Casey, Adair, Russell and Pulaski counties.

Black is a UK telecommunications graduate. She currently oversees and coordinates the domestic and international partnership between CBS and BBC.

Prior to her promotion to this position, she was senior producer of broadcast marketing, where she was responsible for the promotion and marketing of “CBS This Morning.”

Black joined CBS News in 1990, working on the assignment desk before becoming an assistant to “CBS This Morning” anchor Harry Smith.

She has covered many headline events, including the Gulf War, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Hurricane Katrina and the Michael Jackson trial, as well as the 2012 and 2016 national political party conventions.

Black began her career in broadcasting as an intern at WKYT-TV and WTVQ-TV in Lexington and in Washington, D.C., at WUSA-TV.

A native of Lexington, Black now lives in New York City.

“It’s very exciting and humbling to be appointed to UK’s board,” she said.

The UK Board of Trustees consists of 21 members. Most of the members are appointed by the governor, while others are selected by faculty, student body and alumni.