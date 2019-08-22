Fairness protester dragged away from Kentucky Farm Bureau breakfast; others arrested

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Chris Hartman, head of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, was dragged away Thursday from the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual county ham breakfast at the state fair.

Two others with the campaign — Carla Wallis and Sonja DeVries — also were handcuffed and taken away by state police.

For several years, the Fairness Campaign has protested at the breakfast, criticizing the farm bureau’s hiring practices that they say discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

Gov. Matt Bevin was scheduled to speak at the breakfast.

State police at the scene would not comment, saying they would have a news release later Thursday.

The three also were arrested in 2015 at a breakfast protest.