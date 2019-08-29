Matt Jones forming exploratory committee, taking him one step closer to KY Senate bid

‘That’ll be the best that you’re gonna see.’ KSR host Matt Jones sinks a tough putt. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio made a long putt on the No. 12 hole, a par-4, during the Barbasol Championship Pro-Am event on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio made a long putt on the No. 12 hole, a par-4, during the Barbasol Championship Pro-Am event on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones is taking another step toward running for U.S. Senate.

Jones, a Democrat, said Thursday he is forming an exploratory committee for a potential Senate bid.

Candidates thinking about running for office can not spend more than $5,000 without officially registering with the Federal Elections Commission. By forming an exploratory committee, Jones will be able to spend more than $5,000 while contemplating his political future without officially entering the race.

Jones, who celebrated his 41st birthday Wednesday, has said he had all but ruled out running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier in the summer. But former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath’s entry into the race — especially her hiccups — led Jones to reconsider.

Meanwhile, Jones has announced he is writing a book about McConnell. LEX18 then announced that it was firing Jones from his television show, Hey Kentucky!

Jones blamed McGrath’s campaign for complaining about his show in July, and called it “vindictive” and “stupid.”

Should Jones get in the race, he’d face a Democratic primary against McGrath, Lincoln County native Mike Broihier, Stephen Cox and Bennie Smith.

